Former President Donald Trump talks indictments, I-65 expansion, travel ban during visit to Alabama

Former President Donald Trump made a stop in Alabama's capital on Friday.
His visit came just hours after his first public appearance since his third criminal indictment.
Trump spoke at the Alabama Republican Party's summer dinner.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry traveled to Montgomery for the speech.
"We need one more indictment to close out this election," Trump said. "One more indictment and this election is closed out. Nobody has even a chance."
Trump spoke for about 45 minutes to a record-breaking crowd of 2,700 people.
He talked everything from his indictments calling those "fake" to what he promises to accomplish if elected again.
Senator Tommy Tuberville introduced the former president to the stage at Montgomery Renaissance Hotel's conference center.
Trump told the crowd with the support of Alabama voters he will "completely finish the job."
Trump called the recent charges against him "fake" but also said only one more is needed to close out the election.
"Every one of these many fake charges filed against me by the corrupt Biden DOJ could've been filed 2 1/2 years ago," Trump said. "They didn't want to do it 2 1/2 years ago, they wanted to wait and they did wait. They waited right until the middle of an election. They waited until I became the dominant force in the polls because we're dominating everybody including Biden in the polls."
In his speech Trump promised to cancel every Biden regulation that's harming Alabama.
Trump said he'd approve a six lane, I-65 from Huntsville to Mobile.
He also promised to keep men out of women's sports.
Both remarks received a lot of applause.
Trump spoke very briefly about Space Command not coming to North Alabama.
"We fully rebuilt the U.S. Military, created Space Force, and put the U.S. Space Command in Alabama which Biden just moved the hell out of your state, but maybe that's not going to be the end of that story," Trump said.
Trump promised to bring down the cost of energy, settle the war between Russia and Ukraine and prevent WWIII.
He also said he'd terminate open border policies put in place by the Biden Administration and restore the Trump travel ban.
Trump called 2024 the final and biggest battle.
He ended his speech by telling his supporters "with your help, your love and your vote we will make America great again."
This event raised nearly $1.2 Million for the Alabama Republican Party making this the all-time largest fundraiser in the history of the Alabama Republican Party.