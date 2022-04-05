Former President Donald Trump’s American Freedom Tour coming to Alabama

Former President Donald Trump is headed back to Alabama.
Trump is set to bring his American Freedom Tour to Birmingham on June 18. A venue has not yet been announced.
This is a ticketed event, with prices ranging from $25 to $5,000, plus taxes and fees. Tickets to attend virtually are $15, plus taxes and fee. You can buy tickets HERE.
Joining Trump will be his son Donald Trump Jr., former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza and Sheriff Mark Lamb of Arizona.
According to the website, the event is "… a historic, must-attend event featuring America’s top insiders and influencers, live-and-in-person. Build important relationships, help promote a conservative agenda and protect America’s future.”
Other guests are promised, some of whom could be any Trump-endorsed candidates who may be involved in the June 21 Republican Party Primary Runoff.
Trump last spoke in Alabama in 2021 when he hosted a rally in Cullman. Read more about that HERE