Former President Donald Trump drops Birmingham tour stop, eyes Mobile

Former President Donald Trump's American Freedom Tour has canceled its planned June 18 stop in Birmingham.
An email from American Freedom Tour says the event is postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances," and that Trump will instead be in northern Mississippi outside Memphis on June 18.
The email goes on to say the tour is expecting to be in Mobile on July 9. No other details are provided.
Those interested in attending either rally can email patriot@americanfreedomtour.com or call 1-888-977-2024.
Joining Trump will be his son Donald Trump Jr., former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza and Sheriff Mark Lamb of Arizona.
According to the website, the event is "a historic, must-attend event featuring America’s top insiders and influencers, live-and-in-person. Build important relationships, help promote a conservative agenda and protect America’s future.”
Trump last spoke in Alabama in 2021 when he hosted a rally in Cullman. Read more about that HERE.