Former President Donald Trump cancels Mobile tour stop

A stop in Mobile for former President Donald Trump's American Freedom Tour no longer is happening.
The cancellation came Thursday, just two days after the July 9 Mobile event was announced. That announcement coincided with Trump's postponement of a June 18 Birmingham stop.
"Sorry President Trump will not be in Mobile, Alabama, we are planning a countrywide tour and will be announcing dates as they become available," according to the official announcement.
Trump now is scheduled to appear in Memphis on June 18.
Joining Trump on the tour will be his son Donald Trump Jr., former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza and Sheriff Mark Lamb of Arizona.
According to the website, the event is "a historic, must-attend event featuring America’s top insiders and influencers, live-and-in-person. Build important relationships, help promote a conservative agenda and protect America’s future.”
Trump last spoke in Alabama in 2021 when he hosted a rally in Cullman. Read more about that HERE.