Former players remember legacy of legendary Colbert County football coach who died in car crash

Former Colbert County High School football players were stunned and devastated after hearing about the sudden death of the legendary Coach Don Creasy.
"I do feel like he should be here. He's been a constant since high school," said Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, who played for Creasy from 1983 to 1984.
"He was a Superman, and you just don't expect those things," said Lee Craft, assistant principal at Colbert County High School and also a former player under Creasy, from 1984 to 1987. "I know that's part of life, but you just don't expect that from Coach Creasy. He was just that person that you thought would be there forever."
Before becoming an Alabama High School Sports Hall of Famer, Creasy was an all-star player who graduated from Colbert County High School in 1961. He went on to play at what is now the University of North Alabama before starting his coaching career.
"He was an assistant in '72. That's the best team to ever come out of Alabama, in most people's opinion," Craft said.
Creasy became head coach for the Colbert County Indians in 1978. In his first year, the team was runner-up for the state championship, so he came back the next year to take it home.
However, one of his best coaching seasons happened in 1985.
"We weren't really expected to compete and win it at that year, but things got going," Craft said.
Craft was part of that championship team. He said Creasy brought the best out of players, but he was more than just a coach.
"He was a father figure to anybody and everybody," Craft explained.
His lessons went beyond the field.
"He taught you about integrity. He taught you about doing things the right way and doing the best that you could," Craft said.
They are lessons that his former players still follow to this day.
"I still want to make him proud at 55. After 40 years, I still want him to be proud. I think that is the legacy moment for him," Underwood said. "How do you define your life as a success as a coach, as man? The ability to influence people even 40 years later. That's significant. You have people who are successful, that's one thing. Success lasts for the moment, but to be significant, it will past his lifetime through mine, and that matters. That's not common, and he wasn’t common."
The school will honor Creasy's life at Friday's game. The current head coach says he and his team plan to win that game for Creasy.
Colbert County High School said it will also dedicate this year's yearbook to Creasy.