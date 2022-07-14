Former nurse sentenced to life in prison for husband's murder

A Madison County judge has sentenced former Huntsville nurse Marjorie "Nikki" Cappello to life in prison.
Cappello was found guilty in May of fatally poisoning her husband, James "Jim" Capello, with insulin she stole from her then-workplace, North Alabama Specialty Hospital in Athens.
During Friday's sentencing hearing, the court reviewed statements from both sides of the case. Jim Cappello's family spoke of how he loved his job, friends and family, calling for a life sentence.
On the other side of the issue, Nikki Cappello and her defense attorney asked for mercy, saying the court should consider her lack of criminal history and her work record.
In the end, the judge sided with the family, ordering Nikki Cappello to serve life in prison.
