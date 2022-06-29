Former North Alabama superintendents to be sentenced in July

A federal judge has set new sentencing dates for the five men convicted on federal charges in a multiyear scheme to fraudulently enroll privately educated students in public virtual schools to get more funding.
Former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk will be the first to learn his punishment. His sentencing is set for July 19.
Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay will be sentenced July 21, along with Gregory Earl Corkren and David Webb Tutt.
The four co-defendants each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the government.
A fifth person, former Athens City Schools employee Rick Carter, was convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy and identity theft charges in March. His sentencing is set for Aug. 3.
The men offered computers, access to online curriculum and financial compensation to private schools in exchange for students' academic and personal information. That information was then used to make the students appear as if they were enrolled full-time in virtual schools in Athens and Limestone County without their or their parents' knowledge or permission.
With the students "enrolled" in the virtual schools, the school districts could claim higher enrollment figures and receive additional funding. Federal prosecutors estimate a total of $10 million was potentially lost due to the scheme.