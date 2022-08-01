Former NFL player arrested on drug, firearms charges in Moulton

Former NFL player Rolando McClain is facing criminal charges in Moulton after police say they caught him speeding while carrying marijuana and a gun in his vehicle.
Moulton Police Capt. Russell Graham said an officer stopped a white Mercedes about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after the driver reached speeds of 70 mph in a 55-mph area of Alabama 157.
Graham said the officer noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana and when the 33-year-old McClain stepped out of the vehicle, McClain admitted there was a gun in the car. Police found the gun in the driver's side door compartment and marijuana in a pack of chewing tobacco in the car.
McClain and 28-year-old Detrick Mostello, who was also in the car, were each arrested. Mostello is charged with one count of second-degree marijuana, while McClain is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and speeding.
They have each been released on bond.
McClain, a Decatur native, made a name for himself in high school and college football as a top linebacker. His career continued from Alabama to the NFL, where he played for the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys before being indefinitely suspended from the league in 2016 and again in 2019.