Former Morgan County sheriff's deputy charged with illegal use of position

A Trinity man has been charged with using his official position for personal gain in Morgan County.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the charge stems from 2018, when David O'Neal Allen was a deputy with the sheriff's office. In early 2019, "discrepancies were discovered" and information was submitted to the Alabama Ethics Commission.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office confirmed Allen, 34, was a deputy with their department but quit his job before his arrest Tuesday.
Jail records show Allen was booked into the Morgan County Jail just before noon Tuesday and released on $5,000 bond less than an hour later.
