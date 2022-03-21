 Skip to main content
Former Morgan County minister facing additional child sex crimes in Tennessee

  • Updated
  • 0
Danny Duane Pitts

Danny Duane Pitts

A former minister in Decatur has been indicted on multiple counts of statutory rape and sexual battery in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said special agents started their investigation into Danny D. Pitts, 58, in January after "allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor in Grundy County," Tennessee.

The investigation revealed multiple sexual offenses that occurred from August to November 2019, and Pitts has now been indicted by a Tennessee grand jury on four charges: one count of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count of statutory rape by an authority figure. 

Pitts surrendered himself Monday to the Grundy County (Tennessee) Jail, where he was booked on a $50,000 bond. 

TBI said their agents worked with Hartselle Police Department on the case. Pitts was arrested by Hartselle Police in November 2021 on a grand jury indictment for one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of second-degree sodomy. 

Court records show Pitts pleaded not guilty to the sodomy charges March 11. Trial for that case is set for Nov. 28.

Pitts served as a pastor at GracePoint Church in Decatur.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

