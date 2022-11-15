Former Marine shoots, kills man suspected of two Limestone County robberies

A man suspected in two Monday night robberies was shot and killed by a witness, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
James Lee Henry, 53, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, is accused of robbing a Circle K in Athens before heading to a service station in Ardmore and ordering the clerk to give him money at gunpoint.
According to the sheriff’s office, “a Good Samaritan (former U.S. Marine), legally armed with his personal protection weapon, observed the robbery outside the front door. Upon Henry exiting the store, the Good Samaritan gave several verbal commands for Henry to drop his gun; however, Henry did not comply. Instead, Henry pointed his weapon at the Good Samaritan and, upon doing so, was immediately shot.”
Henry died at the scene.
Citizens in Ardmore are thankful for the veteran's quick actions. One worker at a nearby restaurant told WAAY 31 that he feels safe knowing people can use their right to bear arms to protect others.
"I left here two hours before it happened. ... I found out when my wife got home from work," said Kevin Bartlett, who works across the street from the Shell Quik Mart in Ardmore. "Then I talked to one of the guys that had closed last night, and he told me what had happened. My first reaction, like I told you, is just, 'God bless the Second Amendment.'"
All stolen funds were recovered and the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.