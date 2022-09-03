Former Madison Mayor Burwell 'Sonny' Wilbanks has died

The City of Madison says former mayor Burwell 'Sonny' Wilbanks has died.
"Our City of Madison family is saddened by the passing of our former Mayor Burwell 'Sonny' Wilbanks," a city news release reads.
Current city leaders say Wilbanks set the city up for the continued success it's seeing today.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Wilbanks family," says Mayor Paul Finley.
Mayor Wilbanks was initially elected in 1969 and continued to serve as the Mayor of Madison in the terms of 1973, 1977 and 1985 elections, serving until 1988.
Wilbanks was 92-years-old.