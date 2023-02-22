 Skip to main content
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely says he'll report to jail Friday to begin sentence

Ex-Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Huntsville.

Mike Blakely, formerly the sheriff of Limestone County, will begin his three-year sentence as an inmate Friday.

Blakely shared the latest development on social media Wednesday evening. His latest attempt to appeal the case was turned down earlier this month, but Blakely said he plans to continue fighting "until I win."

"I'm still in the fight of my life," he said. "It seems like I'm in a race with no finish line, but I am humbled beyond anyone's imagination for the outpouring of support and kindness shown by so many friends and supporters."

The former sheriff has been out of jail on appellate bond since his conviction on theft and ethics charges in August 2021. He said he'll report to the Franklin County Jail on Friday to begin his sentence.

