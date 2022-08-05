Former Limestone Correctional warden says National Guard should be called in to support officers

A retired Alabama Department of Corrections warden who spent more than 20 years running the Limestone Correctional Facility believes the National Guard should be asked to step in since the ADOC has not been able to hire enough officers to sufficiently staff the state's largest prison.
David Wise has almost three decades of experience operating prisons in Alabama. He said the critical staffing shortages that WAAY 31 has uncovered are like a ticking time bomb.
"If you do not have the people to run it, you cannot run it. You cannot run it with 14 officers, like I saw on one of your reports. That is insanity," Wise told WAAY 31 on Friday. "Hell, I would have 30 and I would be crying for more, and you cannot run a prison properly with 14 people on duty."
Wise said things are even more dangerous for the officers left working inside the facility now, because the state has transferred hundreds of violent offenders from other prisons due to overcrowding.
"You are just asking to get 14 people killed. That's what you're doing," Wise said.
Violent assaults are now common inside Limestone Correctional Facility, a prison that was once viewed as the example of a "well-oiled machine" in the state's prison system.
The critical staffing shortages are leading to delays in meals for inmates and needed medical treatments, according to sources who spoke with WAAY 31. Those sources have asked to remain anonymous, fearing retaliation if they are identified.
Wise retired several years ago but remains very tied to the correctional industry in the state. He said he's deeply troubled about the lack of transparency coming out of ADOC headquarters. Just this week, ADOC refused to give WAAY 31 access to the facility or provide on-camera interviews with prison administrators, claiming it would cause disruptions to their operations.
But Wise said when he was warden, he actually allowed a former WAAY 31 reporter inside the prison for a 24-hour period to gather news stories. He said allowing the media inside only built trust with the community and did not impact his operations.