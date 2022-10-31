Former Limestone Correctional guard breaks silence on prison crisis: 'They should be in total fear'

A veteran Alabama Department of Corrections officer says things inside Limestone Correctional Facility are so bad, he was forced to resign from a career he used to be proud of without another job even lined up yet.
Stacy George, who has in the past run for Alabama governor and authored a book, spoke with WAAY 31 on Monday in his first television interview since leaving ADOC. George said he is not going to stay silent any longer about the prison crisis, because his former coworkers are in real danger if changes are not made now.
The WAAY 31 I-Team has uncovered over months of reporting that the state’s largest prison is in crisis. Critical staffing problems, security lapses, violence and death are on the rise.
For the past several months, WAAY 31 has relied on a network of sources, including staff members and inmates, to provide accounts of conditions because ADOC leadership refuses to allow our news crew inside the facility.
“If they are willing to treat officers like they are, how do you think they are treating inmates?" George said.
George began his career 13 years ago. He said at that time, working for ADOC and being stationed at LCF was something he was excited and proud of, but everything changed three years ago within ADOC, and things are only getting worse.
“Usually, all you have time to do is react. All you are doing is reacting to a crisis. That’s all you’re doing. There’s no one to react at times," George claimed.
George worked as an officer assigned to guard some of the state’s most violent offenders. He’s witnessed firsthand the results of deteriorating conditions inside the prison.
ADOC’s internal data shows violence and deaths inside LCF are increasing as the staffing problems continue.
“This has to be handled right now. It can’t go any further, because this is the boiling point," George added. “There’s a minimum staffing — we are talking about maybe eight, maybe 12 officers at this point. You have posts that are not manned, and that is a big sad situation.”
While George doesn’t think ADOC or state leaders have a plan to fix the chronic problems, he believes telling his story in the coming weeks and months will force change.
“Help is on the way. I'm going to tell things that have never been told before. That’s what I’m gonna do," George said.
George is heading to Montgomery on Friday for a rally outside ADOC headquarters. He’s already working on another book about his experience and said he has several national media outlet interviews lined up later this week.
"They are going to have to pay attention, because I am not backing down. This is just not right," he said.
Our newsroom reached out to ADOC headquarters, requesting a response to George's claims and promises to write a "tell-all" book about the prison system.
Monday afternoon, ADOC emailed the following statement to our newsroom:
Staffing is the subject of ongoing litigation and court orders. Additionally, disclosure of specific staff numbers at a facility creates the risk of a security issue. For these reasons, the Department is unable to comment on specific staff numbers and/or implications.
However, the Department is actively engaged in a number of initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining correctional officers and other facility staff, including medical and mental health staff. The focus on staffing of facilities is a Departmental priority.