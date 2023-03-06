Former Lawrence Co. inmate recalls jail lockdown after weekend escape

The search continued Monday evening for two inmates who escaped in Lawrence County.
An inmate who was in the jail over the weekend, including right after one of the escapes, shared his experience with WAAY 31.
"They just come in, and they said, 'We're on lockdown,' and then we asked them later what it was about, and they told us that somebody escaped," the inmate said.
He said he didn't hear much else about it before being released Monday. He spent about a week in the Lawrence County Jail, but he wasn't too bothered by news of another inmate's escape.
"I just kind of was like, 'Aw, hell,' and then went back to sleep," the former inmate said. "Like I said, I have never stayed long enough to want to escape."
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said 45-year-old Adam Bolan escaped from the jail through an unlocked door. Bolan's escape happened about a month after 30-year-old Quittney Nichols walked away from her work release job as a cook.
"(The jail's) not a bad place," the former inmate told WAAY 31 on Monday. "I liked it."
The former inmate said jail checks are done daily, usually by two staff members.
"I am not sure how many are really out there, but most of the time, when they would come do a head count, it was usually two of them," he said. "One that would walk through, and one that would call the names."
Bolan was in jail on a drug trafficking charge when he escaped. Nichols was being held on a parole violation.
Bolan was recaptured Monday morning. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with any information about Nichols' current whereabouts to call them at 256-974-9291.