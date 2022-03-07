 Skip to main content
Former jailer to serve time after pleading guilty to jailhouse assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Dekalb Jail Assault

One of three former jailers indicted for assault pleaded guilty

A former Dekalb County jailer will begin serving 18 months in jail later this month after pleading guilty to assaulting an inmate.

Court records show Adam Ray Jackson is to report to jail March 28th after he formally entered his guilty plea February 28th.

The judge handed down a 10-year-sentence with 18 months to be served in the county jail.

Jackson was ordered to turn himself in at the Dekalb County Detention but will be allowed to serve his sentence in Cherokee County if that county jail accepts him.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to the inmate Anthony David Nute, who was injured in the assault that was captured on video.

Two other jailers were indicted along with Jackson.

Wrett Allen Tyson is set for trial May ninth.

The third inmate is a juvenile and his court records are not public. 

