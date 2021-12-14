Former Jackson County teacher facing sex abuse charges out on bond

A former Jackson County teacher arrested on several sex abuse charges, including 1 authorities say involves a student, is out on bond.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office former Woodville High School teacher Scotty Baugh turned himself in on Monday after being indicted by a grand jury.
He posted his $201,000 bond around 5:15p.m. on Tuesday.
"It's a shocker," a Woodville resident who wanted to remain anonymous said after learning about the allegations against Baugh.
Baugh is currently facing 6 charges.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WAAY 31, that specific charge involving a student is from when Baugh was working at Paint Rock Valley School in Princeton.
The school closed in 2018.
According to indictments WAAY 31 obtained on Tuesday, one of the victims was allegedly less than 12-years-old.
"I never thought, especially being a school teacher and knowing Scotty since he was a kid. I never even, you just don't think of that when your kids are hanging around with somebody who ends up being arrested for what he got arrested for," the anonymous resident said.
Just a few months ago, the Jackson County Board of Education considered a motion to accept the resignation of Scotty Baugh, effective October 15, 2021.
School officials tell WAAY 31, the motion was accepted.
"You think it can't happen here, but it did," the anonymous resident said. "Especially being a teacher, that's something else."
Baugh is due in court for an arraignment hearing on January 12th.
Stick with WAAY 31 for any new developments in this case.