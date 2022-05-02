Former inmate on missing Lauderdale Co. corrections officer: 'She was very sweet and kind'

Members of a Lauderdale County community remain in shock as new details emerge about what investigators say was a well-organized and thought-out escape involving a county corrections officer and an inmate accused of capital murder.
Many who have spoken with WAAY 31 about Vicky White in the days since their disappearance said they're struggling to wrap their minds around her alleged involvement in the escape.
That includes a former inmate who spent a month at the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Monica Crunk said she formed a special bond with Vicky White while in jail.
"When they took us to court, when Miss Vicky would come in and check on the females, she was very nice, a very good woman," said Crunk. "As far as I knew, she was very sweet and kind."
Vicky White served as assistant director of corrections at the jail. Crunk said she was the type of person who did her job fairly, without cutting corners.
But the evidence is mounting that there was a lot of planning and preparing behind the scenes, unbeknownst to other staff members or inmates, leading up to inmate Casey Cole White's escape.
According to the Lauderdale County sheriff, Vicky White and Casey Cole White were in a secret, romantic relationship. Investigators say Vicky White lied about a mental health evaluation for Casey Cole White and a doctor's appointment for herself so she could leave the jail with him.
