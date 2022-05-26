Former Huntsville teacher speaks out on stricter gun laws following deadly attack at Texas school

What was once a safe space is no longer feeling that way for many students and teachers across the nation after 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX.
Those two teachers, identified as Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, sacrificed their lives for their students.
Former educator and now tutor Gloria Gann started teaching in 1961. She spent much of her career working within Huntsville City Schools.
The longtime educator said it comes down to one thing: Certain people should not be able to access guns.
"There it goes again, you know," said Gann. "Of course, my mind goes to guns, I've always been opposed to having guns in schools."
She's pushing for lawmakers to make stricter gun laws.
Teachers are now fearing for their lives, facing exhaustion, just to go to work, she said.
"I think definitely, it's going to scare people away from wanting to teach," said Gann. "It's just like in the health care system when things got so bad nurses, they got burnt out.
"It's going to change the dynamics, we just need to nip this right now."
Until laws change, Gann said schools need to be on high alert and be careful of who is let inside
Her message to current teachers: You're important to the future of this country, hang in there and together, we will get this fixed.