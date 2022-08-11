Former Huntsville Police chief looks forward to getting justice as trial is set in officer's murder

October 16, 2023. That is the date that family and friends of Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III are waiting for as they look for justice.
It's the day LaJeromeny Brown, the man accused of killing Clardy in 2019, will finally face a jury.
"It never goes away," former Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said of the grief and pain that comes with losing a brother in blue.
Clardy was part of a drug raid operation when police say Brown shot and killed him.
"Billy truly sacrificed it all," McMurray said.
Still, no trial has taken place.
"We're looking forward to getting justice done," McMurray said.
A trial date was finally set Thursday for October 2023. Brown smiled and waved as he walked through the courthouse, a display of behavior that wasn't too surprising to the former police chief.
"This is his way of life. He chose this, and he prefers to make a living on the other side of the law," McMurray said. "He shouldn't have been in this state. He should not have been out. He should have been locked up from his previous offenses. He is a violent offender, and his violence caught up with him. Hopefully, at very least, he'll spend the rest of his life incarcerated."
Until that trial begins, McMurray said, he and other officers will do what they can to support Clardy's family.
"We're there for them," McMurray said.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Brown. His trial is expected to last about three weeks.