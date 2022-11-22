Former Huntsville employees accused of stealing thousands of dollars from city

WAAY 31's I-Team has uncovered new information on warrants alleging theft and embezzlement from the city of Huntsville.
Court records show Michelle McCutchan and Jonas Adamson were charged with theft of property and embezzlement in October 2021. WAAY 31 began looking into the situation after a viewer contacted us, wanting to know where the case stands now, more than a year after their arrests.
Court documents state McCutchan and Adamson allegedly stole $9,705.88 from the city of Huntsville over a seven-month period from January to July of 2021. The two worked in the inspection department for the city, issuing licenses and permits.
The documents do not detail how the two were able to steal roughly $10,000 from the city.
A spokesperson for the city confirmed McCutchan and Adamson no longer work for Huntsville, but they were not fired. City records state McCutchan's last day was Aug. 17, 2021. She stopped showing up for work. Adamson resigned without notice on Sept. 11, 2021.
The two were arrested on Oct. 8, 2021, and both posted bond.
