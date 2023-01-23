Former high-level FBI official pleads not guilty in alleged plot to help sanctioned Russian oligarch

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&