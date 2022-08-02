Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'

WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison.
Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge of more than 2,300 inmates and the frequent lockdowns that result.
Meanwhile, the Alabama Department of Corrections administration has yet to respond to our requests for an interview on these allegations. Until Tuesday morning, it had been weeks since the department's communications staff responded to WAAY 31 via email.
On Tuesday, a ADOC communications officer said WAAY 31 is "on the list" and ADOC is "responding in the order in which media requests are received."
Amid the wait, the WAAY 31 I-Team continues to gain valuable insight into the crisis from guards who decided to leave the prison, some taking pay cuts and passing over promotions with ADOC just to get away from what they describe as a "terrible situation" inside.
When the facility is fully staffed and operating normally, at least two guards in trucks are assigned to drive the perimeter fences on patrol, but current staff members, speaking off-camera due to fear of retaliation for speaking with news outlets, told WAAY 31 these patrols have not been reality for weeks.
Inside the walls, the state's own protocols call for minimum staffing of at least 16 guards on a shift responsible for more than 2,300 inmates, but current guards reported there were 14 covering the entire facility Sunday night and Monday morning. During that same time period, there was at least one inmate-on-inmate stabbing.
One guard, who was stabbed in the face during an inmate attack earlier this year, decided to leave ADOC for a job at a local steel plant. Another guard left the same day, and each had worked under mandated overtime shifts with no backup, they said.
"This is beyond dangerous," one former guard said of work at the prison.
Guards aren't the only ones walking away from their state benefits packages, either, according to several former support staff members who said they faced similar challenges and danger inside.
As the violent attacks continue and more staff members depart, the state continues a hiring blitz campaign that includes job fairs in North Alabama.