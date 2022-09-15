Former girlfriend testifies in Mason Sisk capital murder trial

Jurors in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk sat through nearly 13 hours of witness testimony on Thursday, as the state makes their case against the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members.
One of the most memorable testimonies came from Sisk's former girlfriend. She is currently still a juvenile, but testified she was dating Sisk back in 2019 when the murders took place.
She said she spoke on the phone with Sisk the night of the crime, right after it happened. He called her crying on the phone, saying he had been downstairs playing videogames when he heard gunshots. When he went upstairs, he saw his whole family dead.
She said Sisk was frightened and wanted to go to her house, but she told him if he left the police might think he committed the crime. She told him to stay put and call the cops.
That wasn't the last interaction between her and Sisk. They continued to talk while Sisk was in jail, and the state brought forth evidence which showed text messages between the two.
A string of messages from February 2021 showed Sisk admitting to killing his family. He wrote he was held at gunpoint by a man in a mask and forced to do shoot them.
In another message he wrote he learned he was good with a gun, and able to kill them all in less than four seconds with shots to the head.
He also sent her a message saying he wanted to be a contract assassin, because he wanted a job that he was good at and was illegal.
The state brought another juvenile witness to the stand who went to middle school with Sisk. They stayed in touch while he was in jail, and the state showed similar messages between the two of Sisk admitting to killing his family while held at gunpoint.
Even after reading the gruesome texts to the jurors, his former girlfriend had no ill words to say about Sisk. She repeatedly smiled at him, and said she thought of him as a caring person.
Court wrapped at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday and jurors will be back for more witness testimony starting Friday at 8:30 a.m.