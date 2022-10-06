Former general manager of North Alabama Electric Co-op pleads guilty to bribery charge

Bruce Purdy, former general manager of the North Alabama Electric Co-operative, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of bribery Thursday in U.S. District Court.
According to the plea deal, Purdy admitted taking $135,000 from a company by having them continue to pay NAEC, with Purdy taking a large share.
Purdy would continue this act until the NAEC Board received an anonymous tip, with Purdy claiming the money was from the company paying him back for a loan.
After admitting to investigators he did take the money for himself, Purdy pleaded guilty.
The plea deal will see Purdy avoid the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison while forcing him to pay restitution of $135,000 back to the NAEC.
Judge Liles C. Burke set a sentencing hearing for Jan. 12, 2023.