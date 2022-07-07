Former funeral home operator pleads guilty to stealing and selling human remains, prosecutors say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
north central Madison, Moore, eastern Lincoln and western Franklin
Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Lynchburg to Huntland to Hazel Green.
Movement was southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Hazel Green, Huntland, Tims Ford Lake, New
Market, Lincoln, Elora, Hurdlow and Maxwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Former funeral home operator pleads guilty to stealing and selling human remains, prosecutors say

A former Colorado funeral home operator has pleaded guilty to stealing and then selling hundreds of human bodies or body parts to people who were buying the remains for scientific, medical or educational purposes, according to prosecutors.

Megan Hess, 45, admitted Tuesday to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting, according to a news release from the US Department of Justice for Colorado.

Hess had devised and executed the scheme beginning in 2010 and ending in 2018, according to the plea agreement. She could serve up to 20 years in prison, and parties have discussed setting the sentencing date for January, DOJ spokesperson Deborah Takahara told CNN.

Hess and her mother Shirley Koch were indicted in 2020 on six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials. On Tuesday, Hess pleaded guilty to the one count during a change-of-plea hearing in a Colorado District Court, according to prosecutors.

A change-of-plea hearing for Koch is scheduled for July 12, court records show.

CNN has reached out to Daniel Shaffer, Hess' lead attorney, and Koch's attorney, Martha Horwitz Eskesen, for comment.

Hess and Koch, who ran Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, met with grieving families and offered to provide cremation services for $1,000 or more -- but many never happened, according to the 2020 news release from the Justice Department.

Instead, Hess would ship human bodies and body parts from her Montrose, Colorado, funeral home through a business she created called Donor Services, which served as a body broker service.

"In at least dozens of instances, Hess and Koch did not follow family wishes, and neither discussed nor obtained authorization for Donor Services to transfer decedents' bodies or body parts to third parties," the DOJ said.

And in the few cases that families agreed to donating, Hess and Koch sold the remains of those dead bodies beyond the families' authorization, which was often limited to small tissue samples, tumors or parts of skin.

In addition, they delivered what they claimed were the cremated remains to the families, although "frequently, that was not the case," according to the DOJ.

