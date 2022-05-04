Former Fort Payne business owner charged with theft, Medicaid fraud over false speech therapy claims

A former owner of a Fort Payne-based speech and physical therapy company is accused of filing $1.2 million in fake claims for services, according to the Alabama Attorney General's Office.
AG Steve Marshall announced the arrest of 53-year-old Kimberly Huggins Hamilton on Wednesday. Hamilton was a resident of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, at the time of her arrest.
She is now being held in the DeKalb County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Hamilton is accused of submitting claims to the Alabama Medicaid Agency for speech therapy services for children that were never performed. The AG's office said the scheme lasted from May 2016 to July 2019 and resulted in $1.2 million in payments to Hamilton for the fake claims.
An analysis that showed Hamilton's increased reimbursements but decreasing number of patients prompted the investigation, Marshall said.
She is now charged with one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of first-degree theft of property.