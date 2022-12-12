Former football star living in North Alabama gets big surprise from his alma mater, Ole Miss

Part of what makes the holiday season so special is providing for those in need when they least expect it.
A former Ole Miss football standout who was born and raised in Town Creek received an early Christmas gift Monday. Chris "Creek" Mitchell received love from friends, family and the university that he once gave his blood, sweat and tears for.
The former football standout is immortalized for making a play known as “The Hit,” a game-saving play at the goal line against Arkansas in 1990. Fast forward to today, and life for Mitchell looks different.
In 2020, he suffered life-threatening injuries to his head, neck, spine and legs. He is currently without the use of his legs and stays at Cypress Cove Center in Muscle Shoals.
Once Amy Hill, the activity director at Cypress Cove, found out how much of a football star Mitchell was at Ole Miss, she decided to provide a little happiness for her resident this holiday season.
"All I was wanting was just a T-shirt for him for Christmas. I was trying to bring joy to him," she said.
She got in contact with Mitchell’s alma mater, and she was overwhelmed with the response.
"When Ole Miss called and said, 'Is there anything else he needs besides a jersey?', I said, 'Well, if y’all ever get the chance, y’all can help us maybe get a chair for him,'" she said, referring to Mitchell's need for a new wheelchair. "I know he was wanting that, but realistically, I know that’s a shot in the dark, and it wasn’t a shot in the dark."
Instead, Ole Miss went above and beyond for their former star player.
Mitchell was gifted the chair and a plethora of other gifts. He received a PlayStation 5, Ole Miss gear and a framed No. 38 jersey, the number he wore back when he was the inaugural winner of the Chucky Mullins Courage Award — none of which he saw coming.
"They tricked me. They didn’t ever really tell me. They said it was some contest I was supposed to be in, and I said, 'If y’all need me, I’ll come down and I’ll be in it. I’ll do it for Cypress Cove,'" said Mitchell.
"Christmas came early for Chris today," said Hill.
The surprise left Mitchell — at times — speechless.
"I feel blessed today. Seeing all of my old teammates and friends from Ole Miss," said Mitchell.
"I’m at a loss for words," he added. "I needed that, and I appreciate it. But I wouldn’t expect anything less from my friends, the lifelong friends that I’ve made. It’s just a testament to my mom, my parents, the way she raised me."