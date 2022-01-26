Former Florence pharmacy owner indicted on federal charges, accused of defrauding health care programs

A former Florence pharmacy owner is under federal indictment for a scheme to rip off health care benefit programs to get rich.
Jason Max Akin, former co-owner of Watson Rx in Florence, is accused of filing claims to Medicare, Tricare and other programs for reimbursement on compounded and other high-reimbursing medications for patients who didn’t necessarily need them.
While compounding can be a useful tool for patients with certain medical or health needs, such as those who are allergic to a dye or ingredient in a medication, the multicount indictment made public Wednesday says Akin did not base his drug formulas on any particular patient’s medical or health needs.
Instead, he and others sought to have prescriptions generated for patients whose health care programs would cover the higher costs, even creating special prescription pads that could be used for those patients that only listed the high-reimbursing medications. The indictment says Akin also arranged for those associated with the scheme to receive commissions and other kickbacks based on the number of prescriptions generated, according to the indictment.
Through this scheme, the indictment says, Akin received several hundred thousand dollars in payments, and Watson Rx’s revenue increased by millions of dollars between 2015 and 2018.
He now faces charges of health care fraud, attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.