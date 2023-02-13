Former FBI agent weighs in on unidentified objects spotted in US airspace

Sunday marked the third consecutive day that the U.S. military shot down what it calls a "high-altitude object."
U.S. officials say the latest unidentified object was ordered to be shot down by President Joe Biden.
This all began Jan. 28, when U.S. officials said a suspected Chinese spy balloon entered American airspace. A U.S. fighter jet shot down that balloon Feb. 4, off the coast of South Carolina.
Since then, three more unidentified objects have been shot down: Friday over Alaska, Saturday over northern Canada and Sunday near Lake Huron in Michigan.
Former FBI agent Cecil Moses spoke with WAAY 31 on Monday about just how unusual this is for the U.S.
"I never saw anything like it before, and I did 32 years in the business," he said.
Like many Americans, it's left him with concerns.
"I don’t think there’s an immediate threat to the public's safety, but I don’t know how this is going to play out from a political standpoint in our relationships with China, and that’s something we all need to be concerned about," said Moses.
It's been confirmed that the object shot down Feb. 4 was a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. The other three objects shot were significantly lower in altitude than the Chinese balloon and haven't been publicly identified.
U.S. intelligence doesn’t believe those three objects posed a threat to the general public. However, they did pose a threat to civilian commercial air travel.
"The FBI has some of its brightest and best people on this matter — over three or four FBI divisions involved. They’re working closely with the military, Navy SEALs," said Moses.
Those objects were shot down out of an abundance of caution, according to U.S. officials. While plenty of questions remain, Moses believes the public will get much-needed answers within the coming weeks.
"They’ll end up with a treasure trove of information when this is all done, when they finish their examination, which will take probably a number of weeks," said Moses.
It's unclear if the most recent high-altitude objects had surveillance capabilities, according to the Biden administration. However, they are not ruling that possibility out.