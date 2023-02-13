Former FBI Agent speaks on unidentified objects

Sunday marked the third consecutive day the U.S. military shot down what they are calling high altitude objects.
U.S. officials say the unidentified object was ordered to be shot down by President Joe Biden.
This all began on January 28th when U.S. officials said a suspected U.S. Chinese spy balloon entered U.S. airspace.
A U.S. fighter jet shot down that balloon on Feb. 4th off the coast of South Carolina.
Since then, three more unidentified objects have been shot down.
The next one happening on Thursday Feb. 10th in Alaska.
Followed by a high altitude object shot down in Northern Canada.
Most recently the fourth object was shot down Sunday near Lake Huron Michigan.
"I never saw anything like it before and I did 32 years in the business," said Cecil Moses, a former FBI Agent.
Moses weighs in on the three unidentified objects shot down in as many days across North America.
"I don’t think there’s an immediate threat to the public's safety but I don’t know how this is going to play out from a political standpoint in our relationships with china and that’s something we all need to be concerned about," said Moses.
It is confirmed the U.S. military shot down a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4th.
The other three unidentified objects shot were significantly lower in altitude than the Chinese balloon.
U.S. intelligence doesn’t believe those three objects posed a threat to the general public. However, they did pose a threat to civilian commercial air travel.
"The FBI has some of its brightest and best people on this matter. Over three or four FBI divisions involved. They’re working closely with the military, Navy Seals," said Moses.
Those objects were shot down out of an abundance of caution. While plenty of questions remain, Moses believes we’ll get much needed answers within the coming weeks.
"They’ll end up with a treasure trove of information when this is all done, when they finish their examination which will take probably a number of weeks," said Moses.
It's unclear if the most recent high altitude objects had surveillance capabilities according to the Biden administration. However, they are not ruling that possibility out.