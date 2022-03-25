Former employee alleges sexual harassment, retaliation in federal lawsuit against City of Huntsville

The City of Huntsville is named in a federal lawsuit by a former 18-year-old employee that alleges sexual harassment inside the city's animal services department, WAAY 31 learned Friday.
The attorney representing a former animal services employee named Holland Jurhs told WAAY 31 on Friday that she was harassed by another employee who was more than 30 years her senior. The City of Huntsville issued a statement Friday saying it strongly disputes many of the allegations in the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit filed in federal district court, Jurhs claims she was forced to resign from her work in the animal services department because of constant sexual harassment. She also names current city employee Johnny Hillis as the man who harassed her, starting in 2019. According to the lawsuit, Hillis was deemed to have created a hostile work environment and faced disciplinary actions, but it was only after the notice of her claim that supervisors acted against Hillis.
Jurhs claims that after she made her supervisors aware of the sexual harassment, they pulled her off the weekend schedule, cutting her hours but not the alleged harasser's.
Jurhs also claims that when she complained about Hillis and the hostile work environment, supervisors told her to "ignore Hillis, pretend it was not
happening and to try to stay focused on her work." But Jurhs says she couldn't escape the harassment and was forced to resign.
Months later, supervisors at animal services issued a disciplinary action notice to Hillis, suspending him without pay, according to the lawsuit.
The city issued a statement in response to WAAY 31's request for more information Friday:
"The City is in receipt of the lawsuit filed by Holland Jurhs and is currently evaluating it. The City strongly disputes many of the allegations in the lawsuit. The City is an equal-opportunity employer and its commitment to providing an environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, and other unlawful conduct is clear in its policies and practices. The City’s anti-harassment policy is available on its website and is provided to all employees. In addition, the City’s employs an in-house training specialist and provides regular training to its employees, including those within the Animal Services Department. In addition, the City employs an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Officer whose job it is to investigate allegations of harassment and discrimination. Because this matter is in litigation, the City cannot comment further regarding the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but will properly respond to the allegations in a court of law."
No court date is set.
Read Jurhs' full complaint below.
