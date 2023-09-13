Former East Limestone High School parents claim the school has poor response to bullying

Former East Limestone High School parents are speaking out about the school's handling of bullying.
According to concerned parent Ben Estes, his son BJ, has been the target of continued bullying. Estes said the situation reached a breaking point when BJ was pushed by one of his bullies, so BJ retaliated and pushed him back. This led to a fight and to BJ striking his bully with his football helmet.
Within days, Estes says school administrators kicked him off the football team and suspended BJ until January of next year. He also said none of the other players were punished.
"They basically didn't want to hear it and wanted to hammer home my son, use him as a sacrificial lamb," Estes said. "My son has never been in trouble, only been enrolled in that school two months. Somebody who's never been in trouble - it's unheard of."
Estes later found out the bullying went even deeper when his son shared screenshots of a "Secret football group chat" on Snapchat, where one player appeared to be threatening BJ with the rape of his sister.
Having just moved to North Alabama 2 months ago, the Estes family said they contacted school administrators. He said they did nothing to work with them at all.
"I still didn't get a call from any administrator that night," Estes said. "No coach, no nothing saying, 'Hey, Mr. Estes, this happened at practice.' Nothing. The coaches just said, 'Hey, get out of here. Turn in your stuff and get out of here."
Estes' coworker Jeremy Turner and his wife Brandy have a daughter who also went to East Limestone High School last year. They say their daughter was also a victim of bullies at the school, and the administration did nothing to help her.
"Talk to the counselor and everything, and she would pull Reyna in there, and she would say she was going to do stuff about it, but then the next day, it was the same thing, and I went up there multiple times, and they didn't really do anything," Brandy Turner said.
The Turners say Reyna discovered the only way she could escape her bullies was to threaten to hurt herself and be sent home. They say the administration sent her home indefinitely after the third incident.
"They pretty much told her she could not come back until she was seen by a psych evaluator," Jeremy Turner said. "She had to start going to therapy because of all of this. It took a really big toll on her."
Both BJ and Reyna have since been taken out of East Limestone and moved to online schools.
WAAY 31 has reached out to the school to get their side - something they are able to do under Alabama law - but they have refused to comment on the incidents.