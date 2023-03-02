Former DeKalb County children's minister indicted on 200+ child pornography charges

A DeKalb County grand jury indicted a former children's minister on more than 200 counts of possession of child pornography.
Steve Wukmer, 67, was arrested in the child pornography case just before Thanksgiving.
He has remained in the DeKalb County jail since that time, with bond currently set at $12.9 million.
Wukmer had been a children's minister in Ohio and also worked at a boarding school in Missouri before arriving in Rainsville.
No record was available to show when Wukmer will be arraigned.