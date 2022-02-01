Former Decatur High School JROTC cadets receive Army Ranger Tabs together

Two former Decatur High School JROTC cadets graduated from the same class in Army Ranger School.
Red Raider alumni Adam Rodriguez from the Class of 2016 and Beau Claborn from the Class of 2018 recently earned their Tabs. Years after graduating high school, their paths have crossed yet again.
Ranger School is considered one of the toughest training courses for which a soldier can volunteer. For more than two months, Ranger students train to exhaustion, pushing the limits of their minds and bodies.