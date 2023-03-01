Former Decatur facilities manager indicted for 2019 theft, ethics violations involving lawn mower

A former Decatur employee has been indicted on three charges stemming from an incident that happened nearly four years ago.
Newly filed court documents state Paul Bryan Floyd used his position as facilities manager for Decatur Parks & Recreation Department to take a city-owned lawn mower and lawn mower engine for his personal use. The indictment doesn't say when Floyd took the engine but it does say the lawn mower was taken March 8, 2019.
That same day, the indictment alleges, Floyd got a subordinate to diagnose, order and install lawn mower engines on personal mowers — another violation of Alabama ethics law.
Floyd was fired from the position sometime after the alleged theft and ethics violations. Court records show he was indicted Jan. 26 and arrested Feb. 27 on three charges: two counts of use of official position for personal gain and one count of second-degree theft.
The theft charge relates to the lawn mower engine, which was valued at $1,500, according to the indictment.
Floyd was booked into the Morgan County Jail and released the same day on $2,500 bond.