Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy
rainfall beginning this evening and lasting at times through
Thursday.  There may be a break in the widespread
thunderstorm activity on Thursday afternoon and night.  Then
one last line of thunderstorms will arrive Friday morning.
Rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected, with locally
higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Former Decatur facilities manager indicted for 2019 theft, ethics violations involving lawn mower

  Updated
Paul Bryan Floyd

A former Decatur employee has been indicted on three charges stemming from an incident that happened nearly four years ago. 

Newly filed court documents state Paul Bryan Floyd used his position as facilities manager for Decatur Parks & Recreation Department to take a city-owned lawn mower and lawn mower engine for his personal use. The indictment doesn't say when Floyd took the engine but it does say the lawn mower was taken March 8, 2019.

That same day, the indictment alleges, Floyd got a subordinate to diagnose, order and install lawn mower engines on personal mowers — another violation of Alabama ethics law. 

Floyd was fired from the position sometime after the alleged theft and ethics violations. Court records show he was indicted Jan. 26 and arrested Feb. 27 on three charges: two counts of use of official position for personal gain and one count of second-degree theft.

The theft charge relates to the lawn mower engine, which was valued at $1,500, according to the indictment. 

Floyd was booked into the Morgan County Jail and released the same day on $2,500 bond. 

