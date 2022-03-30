Former, current officers say situation inside Limestone Correctional Facility is 'out of control'

On the heels of WAAY 31's exclusive report Monday about the removal of warden Deborah Toney from Limestone Correctional Facility, more current and former officers are speaking out and describing the situation inside the state's largest prison as "dire."
On Wednesday, WAAY 31 learned an officer was attacked and stabbed in the face by an inmate on Tuesday. WAAY 31 is choosing to not release the officer's name, but he suffered facial lacerations and was treated in a local hospital.
Franklin, who didn't want to be identified by his full name, worked inside Limestone Correctional Facility. He said he was forced to resign in February because he could not keep quiet about what he calls a mismanaged and dangerous place to work under Toney's watch.
"I worry about my friends and former coworkers who are still there," Franklin said Wednesday.
Toney was removed from the prison March 21. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed to WAAY 31 on Wednesday that she is on "mandatory leave" for "an internal personnel matter."
WAAY 31 has learned she faces at least two dozen claims of sexual misconduct from other female employees inside. It's not clear if those claims led to her being removed from her post or if other serious allegations, including officer safety concerns, forced the state to take action, because ADOC leadership won't answer questions.
Current correctional officers who asked WAAY 31 to not name them out of fear of losing their jobs for speaking to the media described the facility as "dangerously understaffed." Those officers told WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel that normal staffing levels on a Tuesday night should be between 40 and 45 guards, but there were 15 working on the Tuesday night when an officer was attacked during a routine inmate count.
WAAY 31's I-Team emailed and called ADOC headquarters again Wednesday and have not heard back.
ADOC faces systemwide officer shortages and is currently under a federal judge's order to increase staffing levels. The Department of Justice lawsuit against the state and ADOC alleges that the state’s prison system is in violation of the Eighth Amendment’s protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
Among the issues cited in the suit are prisoner-on-prisoner violence, correctional staff partaking in excessive force, and unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The judge gave the state a 2025 deadline to boost the number of correctional officers, according to the Associated Press.