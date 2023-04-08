Former crew member shares memories of two men killed in Shelby County helicopter crash

Tragedy struck Shelby County nearly a week ago, when a medical helicopter was reported to have crashed.
63-year-old pilot Marc Gann and 43-year-old flight nurse Adam Russell were killed, while Amanda Daniels was seriously injured.
Jamie Jackson, a former flight paramedic for more than a decade, had flew with the crew before and was stunned to hear the news.
"I mean I've worked with these guys over a decade," said Jackson. "You know, it hit me like a ton of bricks."
Jackson said he did not work at the same base as the two men did, but they crossed paths plenty of times and he got to know them.
He considered Gann to be a father figure.
"His zest for life was what was so much fun," said Jackson. "He was a jokester, we liked to joke around and have a good time."
While he thought Russell was like a brother he never had.
"We work with these guys each and everyday," said Jackson. "It's hard not to become like brothers and sisters with each other."
Hearing the two men were killed responding to a hiker in major distress resonated with Jackson.
"We went out there to show compassion and to extend a helping hand on someone's darkest hour," said Jackson. "I believe that's what Marc and Adam were doing that day and Amanda as well."
Looking back at the tragedy, Jackson could only think of one thing.
"They died doing what they loved," said Jackson.
A reason of why the helicopter crash has not been said and both the NTSB and the FAA are investigating.