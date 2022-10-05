Former Colbert County football coach Don Creasy dies in car crash

Former Colbert County football coach Don Creasy died in a car crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to Colbert County coroner Justin Gasque, Creasy was involved in a single-vehicle car crash on Cox Blvd. in Sheffield Tuesday.
Creasy was transported to Helen Keller Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
He was 79 years old.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, Creasy led Colbert County High School's football team from 1978 to 1989.
His record in those 12 years was 126-25-1.