Former Colbert County fire chief pleads guilty to theft from volunteer fire department

A former fire chief in Colbert County has pleaded guilty to stealing funds from a volunteer fire department.
Court records show Rodney Harold McAnally Sr. pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of fourth-degree theft Tuesday. The charge stems from funds taken during his time at the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department in Russellville.
McAnally, who went on to become fire chief in Tuscumbia, received a 12-month suspended sentence. He was also required to pay $2,500 in restitution to the Littleville VFD.
McAnally was initially indicted in 2020 on charges of second-degree theft and use of official office or position for personal gain. The plea agreement called for the latter charge to be dismissed and the theft charge to be reduced.