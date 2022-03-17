Former Colbert County fire chief pleads guilty to theft from volunteer fire department

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From late this afternoon to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet by late this afternoon and evening, and then fall slip back below flood stage after Midnight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 03/02/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&