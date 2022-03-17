 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO JUST AFTER
MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late this afternoon to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet by late this afternoon and evening, and then fall slip
back below flood stage after Midnight.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former Colbert County fire chief pleads guilty to theft from volunteer fire department

  • Updated
  • 0
Rodney McAnally Sr.

A former fire chief in Colbert County has pleaded guilty to stealing funds from a volunteer fire department.

Court records show Rodney Harold McAnally Sr. pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of fourth-degree theft Tuesday. The charge stems from funds taken during his time at the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department in Russellville. 

McAnally, who went on to become fire chief in Tuscumbia, received a 12-month suspended sentence. He was also required to pay $2,500 in restitution to the Littleville VFD.

McAnally was initially indicted in 2020 on charges of second-degree theft and use of official office or position for personal gain. The plea agreement called for the latter charge to be dismissed and the theft charge to be reduced.

