Former children's minister living in Rainsville arrested on 215 child porn charges

A Rainsville resident was arrested at work Monday after an investigation led to him being charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography, police said Tuesday.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson said the investigation began earlier this month after the department's criminal investigations division received a tip about 66-year-old Steve Robert Wukmer.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office aided the investigation through forensic downloads of electronic devices at Wukmer's home, Edmondson said.
"I am disgusted that someone could be doing this sort of thing here in Rainsville, but unfortunately, I'm also not surprised," the chief said. "We in law enforcement are seeing more and more of this terrible act, even locally. I am so proud of our police department for jumping on this investigation and getting it done quickly to protect the kids in our community."
Edmondson noted Wukmer previously worked as a children's minister in Ohio, but said it's "unclear if there was any misconduct" by Wukmer while there.
Wukmer is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail, awaiting bond.