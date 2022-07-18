Former Bob Jones player selected in MLB Draft's 4th round

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama pitcher Dylan Ray was selected on day two of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Ray heard his name called in the fourth round, going to the Arizona Diamondbacks with pick No. 108 overall. He was the Crimson Tide's second selection in this year's Draft, joining Connor Prielipp, who was a second-round pick by the Minnesota Twins.
In addition to the current players, signee Walter Ford was selected in the competitive balance round on Sunday night by the Seattle Mariners. Day two saw a pair of signees taken, including Jake Madden (4th Round | 118th Overall | Los Angeles Angels) and Nate Ochoa (6th Round | 171 Overall | Washington Nationals).