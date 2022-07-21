 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Former Athens superintendent sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Trey Holladay

Ex-Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay

Former Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to participating in a multiyear scheme to defraud the state education system. 

After his time in prison, Holladay will have three years of supervised release. He must also pay $2.8 million in restitution as part of the judge's sentencing order Thursday.

Holladay's sentence is set to begin Sept. 1. 

Five others were charged in the scheme, including former Athens City Schools employee Rick Carter and former Limestone County Schools superintendent Tom Sisk. Together, the group worked to fraudulently enroll privately educated students in the Athens or Limestone County public school system to obtain additional funds from the state.

This was done using personal information about the students, creating fake home addresses for some of them and creating fake report cards — all without the students or their parents and guardians knowing about it.

Sisk was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He will also have to pay $15,000 in fines and $13,000 in restitution.

Greg Corkren, who helped obtain or falsify records for the scheme, was sentenced Thursday to 22 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He will also have to pay $1.3 million in restitution.

David Tutt, another participant who personally benefited from the scheme, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He must pay $15,000 in fines and $258,920 in restitution.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you