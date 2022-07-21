Former Athens superintendent sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

Former Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to participating in a multiyear scheme to defraud the state education system.
After his time in prison, Holladay will have three years of supervised release. He must also pay $2.8 million in restitution as part of the judge's sentencing order Thursday.
Holladay's sentence is set to begin Sept. 1.
Five others were charged in the scheme, including former Athens City Schools employee Rick Carter and former Limestone County Schools superintendent Tom Sisk. Together, the group worked to fraudulently enroll privately educated students in the Athens or Limestone County public school system to obtain additional funds from the state.
This was done using personal information about the students, creating fake home addresses for some of them and creating fake report cards — all without the students or their parents and guardians knowing about it.
Sisk was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He will also have to pay $15,000 in fines and $13,000 in restitution.
Greg Corkren, who helped obtain or falsify records for the scheme, was sentenced Thursday to 22 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He will also have to pay $1.3 million in restitution.
David Tutt, another participant who personally benefited from the scheme, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He must pay $15,000 in fines and $258,920 in restitution.