Former Athens educator seeks new trial after conviction in multiyear fraud scheme

A former Athens City Schools employee is seeking a new trial after being convicted in a multiyear scheme to fraudulently enroll private-school students in the public school system without their knowledge or consent to obtain additional funds from the government.
Rick Carter, a former principal and administrator in the district, was the only one of six indicted individuals to follow through with a jury trial. Four of the other five took a plea deal, while the fifth had their charges dropped.
A jury ultimately found Carter guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft on March 21. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, plus substantial monetary penalties and restitution.
However, Carter's defense attorneys are calling for a new trial, alleging two key witnesses — former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk and retired educator Greg Corkren — lied on the stand about his involvement in the multimillion-dollar scheme.
The 24-page motion further notes that a forensic accountant who testified for the prosecution could not link Carter to any flow of money.
What was proven by prosecutors, according to the defense team, was that Carter handled fraudulent student data and helped put it in a database. His attorneys say that does not make him a knowing, willful conspirator.
The motion concludes with a question: Who enters into a multimillion-dollar conspiracy for zero money?
It'll be up to the federal judge who presided over Carter's trial and resulting guilty verdict to decide if he gets a new trial. A virtual hearing is set for next week.
If a new trial is granted, then the next jury would only be tasked with considering the seven counts on which he was convicted.
Without a new trial, Carter is set for sentencing June 30.
Prior to his conviction, Carter had been employed as the executive director of innovative programs for Athens City Schools. He was placed on leave in February 2021 after the indictment was made public, and last month, three days after the conviction, the Athens City Board of Education voted unanimously for a non-renewal of his contract.