Former Athens City Schools administrator sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison

Former Athens City Schools administrator Rick Carter has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of participating in a multiyear scheme to defraud the state education system.
Carter was the only one out of six individuals who were indicted in the case to face trial. Four others, including former Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay and former Limestone County Schools superintendent Tom Sisk, pleaded guilty.
The sixth, Holladay's wife, had her charges dropped as part of Holladay's plea deal.
Like Holladay, Carter will have three years of supervised release following his prison term. Carter will also have to pay $1.3 million in restitution.
Carter's sentence is set to begin Oct. 5.
Together, the group of then-current and former school employees worked to fraudulently enroll privately educated students in the Athens or Limestone County public school system to obtain additional funds from the state.
This was done using personal information about the students, creating fake home addresses for some of them and creating fake report cards — all without the students or their parents and guardians knowing about it.
The funds were then distributed to companies created by the participants, to the participants directly or to benefit charities and individuals close to the participants.
Of the five who pleaded or were found guilty, each has been sentenced to between 1.5 and 5.5 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Each has also been ordered to pay between $13,000 and more than $2.8 million in restitution.