Former assistant fire chief arrested for drug trafficking in Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has seized thousands of dollars' worth of methamphetamine from the home of a former first responder.
WAAY 31 spoke to the sheriff about getting what he calls "poison" off the streets of Marshall County.
It was a tip from the public that put the sheriff's investigators on the trail of a former assistant fire chief who was accused of trafficking a large amount of meth.
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together Tuesday to search his home in Grant. Law enforcement arrested former Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Danny Bearden for drug trafficking after they found almost 1 pound of meth.
“We’re not going to tolerate drug traffickers or drug dealers in Marshall County. Just not going to do it," said Sheriff Phil Sims.
Sims said his office conducts drug-related arrests almost daily but the number's been increasing.
"We’re seeing more because the borders are wide open like Niagara Falls," the sheriff said. "We have more people coming across the border. We’ve got more drugs, more guns coming across the border and wind up here in Marshall County, Alabama.”
The meth they recovered from Bearden's home is the largest amount they've recovered in 2022.
“The ones that sell it, like this guy right here, need to go to jail and need to stay there for awhile," said Sims.
Sims said his deputies and law enforcement across the country are experiencing this epidemic all too often.
“Eighty percent of all crimes committed in, not just Marshall County but just about anywhere, are going to be drug-related," he said.
The sheriff said the majority of his inmates are there for something that involves drugs.
"They may be charged with something else. They may be charged with theft or receiving, or be charged with a sexual crime, or charged with murder or something like that," he said.
However, "80% of those fall back to one common denominator and it’s drug use and drug addiction," Sims said.
He said his office and the Marshall County Drug Task Force are dedicated to ending the drug epidemic.
“We’re real serious about getting drugs off the streets, getting this poison away from our kids," he said.
Sims said the way to end the drug problems in the area is to better educate people on the negative impact of drugs and to try and lower addiction rates.