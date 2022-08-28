Former Alabama star Brian Robinson Jr. shot in attempted robbery

Former Alabama star and Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is reportedly in stable condition after he was shot during an attempted robbery on Sunday, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.
Reports say that Robinson's injuries are non-life-threatening.
The Washington Commanders issued the following statement in a Tweet Sunday evening: “We have been made aware that Brian Robinson, Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”
The Tuscaloosa native was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and was expected to play a major role for Washington this season.
This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.