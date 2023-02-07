Former Alabama prison lieutenant faces federal civil rights charges for attacking inmates

A former employee with the Alabama Department of Corrections is now facing federal civil rights charges related to use of excessive force and alleged attempts to hide his actions.
The four-count indictment, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice, says Mohammad Shahid Jenkins willfully deprived two inmates of their right to be free from excessive force at Donaldson Correctional Facility, where Jenkins was employed as a lieutenant.
The first two counts of the indictment specifically allege that Jenkins sprayed the inmates with chemical spray, striking them with a can of chemical spray and hitting them. One of the inmates was attacked on Nov. 29, 2021.
The other was attacked Feb. 16, 2022, with Jenkins also kicking the inmate and striking him with a shoe.
The indictment states both inmates suffered bodily injury. ADOC previously identified the 2022 victim as Victor Russo. Russo, 60, was serving a life sentence for a 1985 double murder and was discovered unresponsive in his cell one week after the attack. The Associated Press reported Russo was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead two days later on Feb. 25, 2022.
The coroner noted blunt force injuries, AP reported. However, ADOC said in mid-March 2022 that Russo's exact cause of death remained unclear, pending full autopsy results.
The other two counts of the federal indictment relate to Jenkins' actions immediately after the 2022 attack, namely that Jenkins "knowingly falsified an ADOC incident report" and later "engaged in misleading conduct" while being interviewed by ADOC and FBI agents.
It didn't work, as ADOC announced in the same statement from mid-March 2022 that Jenkins had been charged with second-degree assault. Court records show he was indicted on the charge in June 2022 and is currently set to face a jury trial next month.
A court date for the federal charges was not publicly available as of Tuesday afternoon.
If convicted on the federal charges, Jenkins faces up to 10 years in federal prison per each excessive force charge and up to 20 years in federal prison for the obstruction charge. He could also be sentenced to up to three years of supervised release after prison and a fine of up to $250,000 in addition to any other costs or fees.