 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Former Alabama Department of Corrections employee accused of engaging in sexual conduct with inmate

  • Updated
  • 0
Melissa Crabtree

Melissa Crabtree

WAAY 31 has learned a now former Alabama Department of Corrections employee is charged with custodial sexual misconduct.

Melissa Crabtree, 54, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with an inmate.

Crabtree worked at the North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur at the time of the crime. 

According to court records, it happened in 2019.

An indictment claims Crabtree was an employee with the ADOC when she facilitated being assigned as a driver in order to "enable and/or advance her unlawful physical relationship with the inmate".

The ADOC confirmed to WAAY 31 on Wednesday Crabtree was arrested on charges of custodial sexual misconduct and ethics by the Law Enforcement Services Division of the ADOC.

Crabtree was booked into the Madison County Jail and then transported to the Lawrence County Detention Facility.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the ADOC says they can't comment any further on the case at this time.

Crabtree's arrest was on Monday.

She is out on bond now and due in court for an arraignment on August 3.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you