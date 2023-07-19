Former Alabama Department of Corrections employee accused of engaging in sexual conduct with inmate

WAAY 31 has learned a now former Alabama Department of Corrections employee is charged with custodial sexual misconduct.
Melissa Crabtree, 54, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with an inmate.
Crabtree worked at the North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur at the time of the crime.
According to court records, it happened in 2019.
An indictment claims Crabtree was an employee with the ADOC when she facilitated being assigned as a driver in order to "enable and/or advance her unlawful physical relationship with the inmate".
The ADOC confirmed to WAAY 31 on Wednesday Crabtree was arrested on charges of custodial sexual misconduct and ethics by the Law Enforcement Services Division of the ADOC.
Crabtree was booked into the Madison County Jail and then transported to the Lawrence County Detention Facility.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the ADOC says they can't comment any further on the case at this time.
Crabtree's arrest was on Monday.
She is out on bond now and due in court for an arraignment on August 3.